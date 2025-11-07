Lionel Messi has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's dig on Argentina's World Cup wins

Hours after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to take a dig at Lionel Messi’s accomplishments, the Argentine star has responded. Widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of all time, or rather GOATs, Messi and Ronaldo have shared a long-standing professional rivalry fueled by their massive fan bases.

Ronaldo had recently downplayed Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina, suggesting that winning the tournament was not a major accomplishment. In response, Messi asserted that winning the World Cup is the greatest achievement in football.

At the America Business Forum in Florida, Messi said, “The truth is that explaining the feelings of that moment is difficult. It's hard to put into words what that title meant, on a personal level, on a family level, for my team-mates, and for the country. It was clear how the country celebrated, the need and the desire we had for it to happen again after so much time had passed.”