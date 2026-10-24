Kieron Pollard named Mumbai Indians head coach for IPL 2027

Kieron Pollard's long association with Mumbai Indians has taken its biggest step yet. The five-time IPL champions announced on Saturday that the former West Indies all-rounder will be their head coach for the 2027 season.

Can Kieron Pollard turn Mumbai Indians' IPL fortunes around?

Kieron, 39, steps up from his role as batting coach and takes over from Mahela Jayawardene, who left the post on October 17. The move comes ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December, which gives the new coach little time to settle in before player decisions are due.