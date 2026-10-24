Kieron Pollard named Mumbai Indians head coach for IPL 2027

Kieron Pollard's long association with Mumbai Indians has taken its biggest step yet. The five-time IPL champions announced on Saturday that the former West Indies all-rounder will be their head coach for the 2027 season.
Kieron, 39, steps up from his role as batting coach and takes over from Mahela Jayawardene, who left the post on October 17. The move comes ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December, which gives the new coach little time to settle in before player decisions are due.
Kieron joined Mumbai in 2010 and became one of the franchise's most recognisable players, winning five IPL titles with the side. He retired from the IPL in November 2022 after 13 seasons and moved straight into the coaching staff. He also helped West Indies win the 2012 T20 World Cup.
In a statement released by the club, Kieron said, “MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold.”
The appointment comes at a difficult time for the franchise. Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful side in IPL history, but they have missed the playoffs in four of the last six seasons. Jayawardene, who first coached the side from 2017 to 2022, returned for the 2025 season after Mark Boucher's two-year spell. Kieron is now the third head coach in four seasons.
Ahead of the announcement, former MI fielding coach James Pamment had backed Kieron. He said that if Kieron felt ready, he was the only obvious choice to take over.
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