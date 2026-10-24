Mountaineer gets her period at 16,000 feet, makes sanitary pad using tissue and tape

Bohare documented the process in a video shared on her YouTube channel, explaining that her period had started the previous night. With no access to menstrual hygiene products, she decided to use the supplies available to her.

The video offers a glimpse into the practical challenges of managing menstruation during high-altitude expeditions, particularly in remote locations where access to basic facilities and supplies can be limited.

Yogeshwari Bohare on getting her period at 16,000 feet

In the video, Bohare explained that she had another four to five days to spend at the location and needed to find a way to manage her period.

She demonstrated how she layered several pieces of tissue paper, folded them to make the material thicker and used medical tape to secure the edges. After assembling the makeshift pad, she showed it to the camera and said she would see whether it worked.

Bohare explained that she had no sanitary pads available and no other women around to assist her. The situation required her to improvise using the materials she had carried on the expedition.

Alongside the video, she wrote that mountains teach people more than climbing. According to her post, expeditions also require people to adapt, survive and find solutions when circumstances become difficult.

Bohare’s video prompted responses from social media users, with several people commenting on the difficulties of managing periods during outdoor expeditions. Some users encouraged her to carry additional menstrual hygiene supplies on future trips, while others praised her for sharing an experience that is not often discussed publicly.

By documenting how she improvised at 16,000 feet, Bohare has added her experience to the wider discussion about the specific challenges women may face while participating in mountaineering and other outdoor activities.