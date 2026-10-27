British footballer Harry Kane brings the Ballon d’Or to England after a hiatus of 25 years

England has reasons to rejoice as Football Captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane brings home the prestigious Ballon d’Or after a hiatus of 25 years. Known for his clinical finishing, awareness of position, playmaking and penalty-taking moves, he is regarded as one of the finest centre-forward football player of this generation. He career began ascending from the Tottenham Hotspur, prior to his joining Bayern Munich in 2023. The Ballon d’Or presented to him is not only a Nation’s pride but also a validation of one of the top honours in football.
This prestigious honour is not given on the basis of one match. It is awarded keeping in mind the player’s overall trajectory. For Harry, this victory was the aftermath of his fantastic season for the Club ranging between 2025 and 2026. According to the England National Football team’s official report, Harry alone scored 73 goals and appeared for 65 matches from Bayern Munich and England, including the World Cup 2026. Within this year his achievements resulted to the collective goalscoring and domestic success of the team apart from his own individual recognition.
Moreover, Harry did have tough competitions to winning the award. He left behind Kylian Mbappe from France, Lamine Yamal and Rodri from Spain, and Lionel Messi from Argentina to win the award.
A quick history of England’s Ballon d’Or awards
Harry became the fifth Englishman to bring home the awards and for England it was a sixth win. The streak started from 1956 when Stanley Matthews from Blackpool brought home the first award. Ten years later in 1966, Bobby Charlton from Manchester United was the second winner of the award. Twelve years later, in 1978 and shortly after in 1979 Kevin Keegan from Hamburg brought home the award, twice. Twenty –two years later in 2001 Michael Owen from Liverpool was the last footballer to get the award after which England came under a dry spell broken now by Harry Kane’s win.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.