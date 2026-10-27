British footballer Harry Kane brings the Ballon d’Or to England after a hiatus of 25 years

This prestigious honour is not given on the basis of one match. It is awarded keeping in mind the player’s overall trajectory. For Harry, this victory was the aftermath of his fantastic season for the Club ranging between 2025 and 2026. According to the England National Football team’s official report, Harry alone scored 73 goals and appeared for 65 matches from Bayern Munich and England, including the World Cup 2026. Within this year his achievements resulted to the collective goalscoring and domestic success of the team apart from his own individual recognition.

Moreover, Harry did have tough competitions to winning the award. He left behind Kylian Mbappe from France, Lamine Yamal and Rodri from Spain, and Lionel Messi from Argentina to win the award.