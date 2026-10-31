Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly called it quits months ago

Bill Belichick, 74, and Jordon Hudson, 25, reportedly ended their relationship privately in late 2025. According to reports, the two ex-couple members are still close friends and are also dedicated to their businesses. Nonetheless, it is not known what caused the separation or which of the two was responsible for it.
However, despite their purported separation, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson remained seen at various public events together. In May 2026, the pair was seen at the Kentucky Derby and later that year at the home football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Syracuse. Their appearances kept speculation about their relationship away from public attention.
The relationship breakdown happens at a time when there is still focus on the relationship between Bill and Jordon's professional careers. The 74-year-old has been dismissing rumours suggesting that his girlfriend manages his career. He describes such rumours as 'ridiculous' and 'just a flat-out lie.'
Their relationship had previously drawn attention when interviewed by journalist Tony Dokoupil in April 2025. Tony Dokoupil had asked Jordon about how their relationship started. She immediately interjected, saying, “We’re not talking about that.” Tony later described her as a 'constant presence' throughout the interview.
Bill Belichick was also asked about the criticism that existed regarding the almost 50-year age gap between him and the woman. He said, "I've never been too worried about what everybody else thinks." He added, "Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what's right."
Bill Belichick later released a statement saying that he had been shocked at how other issues came up. According to him, the entire discussion was supposed to focus on his book The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. He said Jordon Hudson intervened to refocus the discussion. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly first met on a plane in 2021 and began dating a few years later.
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