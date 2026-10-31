Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly called it quits months ago

Bill Belichick, 74, and Jordon Hudson, 25, reportedly ended their relationship privately in late 2025. According to reports, the two ex-couple members are still close friends and are also dedicated to their businesses. Nonetheless, it is not known what caused the separation or which of the two was responsible for it.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson continued appearing together after their reported split

However, despite their purported separation, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson remained seen at various public events together. In May 2026, the pair was seen at the Kentucky Derby and later that year at the home football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Syracuse. Their appearances kept speculation about their relationship away from public attention.