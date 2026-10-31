From recovery to records: Shashank Singh Kataria's journey to Olympic dreams

A

If you had told me when I first got on a horse that this would one day become my life, I would have laughed. I started riding at 14 because a doctor suggested it would help me physically. At that point, it was simply exercise, with no sporting plan behind it. For almost a year, I trained in Polo. But something changed. I would finish riding and not want to leave. I became interested in the horses as individuals. My parents noticed it before I did and eventually asked why not pursue an Olympic equestrian discipline. That was probably the first sign that this had become more than a hobby.

Then I discovered Eventing. Dressage asked for patience and precision. Cross Country gave me the adrenaline, and trust I loved, while Show Jumping demanded control and accuracy after horse and rider had been tested. It felt complete.