From recovery to records: Shashank Singh Kataria's journey to Olympic dreams
At 22, Shashank Singh Kataria has come a long way from getting on a horse for the first time at 14 on a doctor’s advice. Today, the Indian international Eventing athlete is the No. 1 rider in India in the FEI U25 World Rankings and the first Indian rider recorded as winning a CCI3*-L. With HB Zara and Bullseye by his side, he is building towards four-star competition and LA 2028. In a conversation with Indulge, he speaks about his journey, relationship with horses and the future of the sport in India.
Excerpts:
You first got on a horse at 14 because of a doctor’s advice. When did riding become more than just a way to improve your health?
If you had told me when I first got on a horse that this would one day become my life, I would have laughed. I started riding at 14 because a doctor suggested it would help me physically. At that point, it was simply exercise, with no sporting plan behind it. For almost a year, I trained in Polo. But something changed. I would finish riding and not want to leave. I became interested in the horses as individuals. My parents noticed it before I did and eventually asked why not pursue an Olympic equestrian discipline. That was probably the first sign that this had become more than a hobby.
Then I discovered Eventing. Dressage asked for patience and precision. Cross Country gave me the adrenaline, and trust I loved, while Show Jumping demanded control and accuracy after horse and rider had been tested. It felt complete.
You recently became the first Indian rider recorded as winning a CCI3*-L event. What did that achievement mean to you?
That win with HB Zara meant much more to me than standing first on a results sheet. In March, during a preparation round with Zara, I had a major fall and broke my collarbone. There was surgery, rehabilitation and a qualification calendar that kept moving while I was recovering. I had to learn patience in a way I had never wanted to.
When I returned to competition, the objective was not simply to ride again. I wanted to return ready to compete. Zara and I kept progressing and, when we reached the CCI3*-L at Quirindi, something came together. We led from Dressage and finished on our Dressage score. When I crossed the finish, there was happiness, but also relief. I thought about the fall, surgery and all the days when the season seemed to be slipping away. Then I looked at Zara and realised how far we had come together. Becoming the first Indian rider on record to win a CCI3*-L makes me incredibly proud because I know the Indian flag is attached to that result.
Eventing depends heavily on the bond between rider and horse. How would you describe your relationship with HB Zara and Bullseye?
Bullseye and Zara could not be more different, and that is probably why each one has taught me something different about partnership. Bullseye came into my life in Australia when I was searching for a horse with the Asian Championships in mind.
We qualified together, travelled together and eventually went to Pattaya, where we won Team Silver for India and finished sixth individually. With Zara, the journey has been more turbulent and perhaps more emotional. The fall in March happened with her. Then we came back together, kept developing and eventually won the CCI3*-L at Quirindi.
With horses, trust is not built because you feed them or ride them every day. It is built when something goes wrong. When you have both had a difficult experience and still walk into the next arena believing in each other.
You’re working towards LA 2028. What are the biggest goals you’re chasing over the next couple of years?
Los Angeles is no longer a distant dream. There are only around 20 months left, so my focus is on HB Zara and Bullseye. The immediate objective is to progress both horses towards four-star Eventing and build the qualifications and international experience required for the Olympic pathway. Most of the work happens when there’s no audience. Every competition now has to have a purpose. The Olympic dream is built through very ordinary days. If we get enough of those days right, hopefully one of them eventually ends with the Indian flag beside my name in Los Angeles.
What has your journey taught you about the potential for Eventing in India?
It has taught me that India has much more potential in Eventing than people probably realise. We have talented riders,horsemen and a strong relationship with horses.
What we need is continuity. At the highest level, Eventing cannot be built around one horse, one championship or one qualification season. You need horses at different stages of development. While one combination may be competing at CCI3*-L or four-star level with Los Angeles in mind, another should already be developing towards Brisbane 2032 and beyond.
With the right structure and support, I believe India can become a serious Eventing competitor at Olympic Games and World Championships sooner than many people imagine.