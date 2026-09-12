The five biggest Premier League transfers of summer 2026

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur

Fee: Up to £100 million

Tottenham made Sandro Tonali their biggest signing of the summer, bringing the Italy midfielder from Newcastle. The deal is worth around £92.5 million initially and can rise to £100 million. It is another sign of the scale of Tottenham’s squad rebuild as they look to compete under Roberto De Zerbi.

With five deals worth at least £100 million or close to it, the summer has once again shown that when it comes to the transfer market, the Premier League is playing in a league of its own.