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The five biggest Premier League transfers of summer 2026

Record-breaking £3.46bn window underscores Premier League’s financial dominance as Enzo Fernández, Bradley Barcola and other £100m stars reshape England’s elite
Enzo Fernández, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali & Bradley Barcola signing for their respective clubs
We look at the top 5 most expensive transfers of summer 2026
Updated on
3 min read

The 2026 summer transfer window was one for the record books. Premier League clubs spent around £3.46 billion on new players, setting a new summer spending record for the second year in a row. The biggest deals also showed just how much financial power England’s top flight continues to have, with four transfers crossing the £100 million mark.

Here are the five biggest Premier League transfers of the summer

Enzo Fernández signs for Manchester City from Chelsea
Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández: Chelsea to Manchester City

Fee: £125 million

The biggest move of the summer saw Enzo Fernández leave Chelsea for Manchester City. The £125 million deal equalled the British transfer record and made the Argentine midfielder one of the most expensive players in football history. Manchester City spent heavily to reshape their midfield, with Enzo now becoming one of the key pieces of their new-look squad.

Morgan Rogers signing for Chelsea from Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa to Chelsea

Fee: £117 million

Chelsea continued their big spending by bringing Morgan Rogers back to the club from Aston Villa. The England international had become one of Aston Villa’s most important attacking players and his £117 million move briefly made him the most expensive English player in history. His ability to play across the attack gives Chelsea another versatile option under manager Xabi Alonso.

Elliot Anderson posing with a Manchester City jersey after signing for them
Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest to Manchester City

Fee: £116 million

Manchester City appear twice in the top three, with Elliot Anderson arriving from Nottingham Forest for £116 million. The midfielder has quickly become one of England’s promising young players and Manchester City moved decisively to bring him in. His signing also highlights the club’s focus on rebuilding its midfield for the years ahead.

Bradley Barcola signing for Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain
Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola: Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool

Fee: £123 million

Liverpool made one of the biggest statements of the window by signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The deal could reach £123 million with add-ons, putting the French winger among the most expensive players in Premier League history. Bradley adds pace and attacking quality to a Liverpool side looking to strengthen its options in the final third.

Sandro Tonali signing for Tottenham Hotspur from Newcastle United
Sandro TonaliChloe Knott

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur

Fee: Up to £100 million

Tottenham made Sandro Tonali their biggest signing of the summer, bringing the Italy midfielder from Newcastle. The deal is worth around £92.5 million initially and can rise to £100 million. It is another sign of the scale of Tottenham’s squad rebuild as they look to compete under Roberto De Zerbi.

With five deals worth at least £100 million or close to it, the summer has once again shown that when it comes to the transfer market, the Premier League is playing in a league of its own.

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Enzo Fernández, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali & Bradley Barcola signing for their respective clubs
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Premier League
Enzo Fernandez
Morgan Rogers
Elliot Anderson
Bradley Barcola
Sandro Tonali

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