Hockey India's director reportedly stripped of powers amid growing federation row

Hockey India’s director, R.K. Srivastava, has had all his powers taken away from him by Hockey India’s president, Dilip Tirkey. This has come after concerns that he may not have enough discipline and accountability to help Hockey India run smoothly. This was stated in a legal notice issued on behalf of Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India's director R.K. Srivastava faces an eight-point notice from President Dilip Tirkey over travel, jersey and governance issues

As per the notification, Hockey India’s director is not allowed to exercise his powers or work in the name of the federation until another decision is made according to the rules of the federation. Four weeks' time has been given by R.K. Srivastava to provide his explanation.