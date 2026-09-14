Balancing youth and elite sport: Triathlete Yajat Aiyappa on training, social life and international dreams

A

Honestly, this is one of the harder parts of being an athlete at this age. My lifestyle is very different from most of my friends. While they can go out, attend functions or just hang out whenever they want, I often have to think about how it will affect my training and recovery, especially when I have an early session the next day. I do miss out on some things. These are the choices that come with taking the sport seriously and sometimes it means prioritising my routine over other plans. My close friends understand. They know I've chosen to take this seriously, so they don't pressure me to do things that could affect my training. That understanding from the people closest to me definitely makes things easier. I try to make time whenever I can but I've learnt to balance it rather than completely separate my social life from sport. Sometimes even a little time with friends is enough. For me, the key is knowing when I can afford time off and when I need to prioritise training.