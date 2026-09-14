Balancing youth and elite sport: Triathlete Yajat Aiyappa on training, social life and international dreams
Sustaining a competitive career in one's sport is tough enough, but Karnataka's Yajat Aiyappa, the promising young triathlete, has broken many barriers to compete at an international level in swimming, running and cycling! After podium finishes at the ITF National & Age-Group Triathlon Championship, the young triathlete is now preparing for international endeavors in the senior category — Asia Triathlon Cup in New Taipei, Taiwan and Asian Championships in Aqaba, Jordan. With these championships to be held in the coming months, we rope in Yajat for a quick chat to discuss his preparations, what made him fall in love with these sports, balancing a social life as a young athlete and much more..
Karnataka triathlete Yajat Aiyappa discusses balancing life with global podium ambitions as he prepares for his upcoming competitions...
You're heading into a major competitive with the Asia Triathlon Cup in New Taipei in October and the Asian Championships in Aqaba in November. How is your preparation evolving as these race dates get closer?
As the races get closer, my main focus is staying consistent in train- ing and getting the small details right. At this stage, it's not about making major changes or trying something completely different. It's about making sure the work I've already done comes together as well as possible on race day. I'm focusing on swimming, cycling and running individually, but also on how I combine all three during the race. Each discipline matters and so does executing everything well as a whole. I've been working a lot on race execution because, at the international level, small mistakes can make a big differ- ence. I'm also focused on staying consistent, listening to my body and keeping preparation moving in the right direction. I want to be as prepared as possible, stay healthy, recover well and give myself the best chance to perform
Which among swimming. cycling and running did you naturally fall in love with first and which one still demands the most mental and physical effort to get through?
Swimming was definitely the first one I fell in love with because that's where I started. I was a swimmer before I got into triathlon, so being in the water has always felt natural to me. It was the discipline I connected with first and something that was already a big part of my life before I took up triathlon. Running also became a part of my life quite early because my dad used to make me run for fitness from around the age of six. Cycling was the one that gave me the most trouble when I started triathlon. I was completely new to it, so there was a lot for me to learn and understand. Even now, I think cycling demands a lot from me, both physically and mentally, because there's always something I can improve and continue working on.
Balancing elite sport with personal life is tough for any young adult. How do friends outside sport react to your lifestyle and how do you make time for a social life?
Honestly, this is one of the harder parts of being an athlete at this age. My lifestyle is very different from most of my friends. While they can go out, attend functions or just hang out whenever they want, I often have to think about how it will affect my training and recovery, especially when I have an early session the next day. I do miss out on some things. These are the choices that come with taking the sport seriously and sometimes it means prioritising my routine over other plans. My close friends understand. They know I've chosen to take this seriously, so they don't pressure me to do things that could affect my training. That understanding from the people closest to me definitely makes things easier. I try to make time whenever I can but I've learnt to balance it rather than completely separate my social life from sport. Sometimes even a little time with friends is enough. For me, the key is knowing when I can afford time off and when I need to prioritise training.
When you're pushing your body across three intense disciplines, recovery and rest are mandatory. How do you mentally switch off after a brutal multi-session day?
Honestly, by the time I finish my evening swim, I'm usually pretty tired, so switching off isn't too difficult. By then, my main priority is simply getting home, eating and making sure I get enough sleep before the next day begins. I also use travel time to recover a little. Since I spend quite a bit of time travelling between training and college, I'll often sleep in the car or bus whenever I get the opportunity. Even those small moments of rest can become part of the routine when the days are busy. Mentally, I try not to overthink training once the day is done. If something didn't go well, I look at it, understand what I can learn from it and then move on.
The Asia Triathlon Cup kicks off on October 3 & the Asian Triathlon Championship begins on November 26.