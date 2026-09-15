5 key bowling tips to knock down more pins

Nail your stance and alignment

A successful throw begins long before your arm swings forward. Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart, bend your knees slightly, and distribute your weight evenly to create a stable, athletic base. Maintain a fluid rhythm, avoiding rushes or sluggish movements that can easily throw off your timing and accuracy.

Select the ideal ball weight

Choosing the right ball is critical for control and injury prevention. A good rule of thumb is to follow the ten percent guideline, selecting a ball that roughly equals ten percent of your total body weight. While lighter options might feel tempting at first, a properly weighted ball actually grants you a more natural pendulum swing.

Perfect your walk

While professional bowlers often use a five-step approach, beginners may find a four-step method easier and more comfortable to master. You don't need to toss a ball every time you practise your approach. Instead, focus on maintaining a steady, even pace as you walk in. Keep your head up, shoulders facing forward and arms swinging naturally and smoothly throughout.