Lawn Bowls Explained: The unique sport that combines Golf’s precision with bowling’s strategy. Watch the video

What if golf and bowling came together as one sport? Meet Lawn Bowls, a fascinating game that looks simple but requires incredible precision, focus, and strategy. Played on a specially prepared surface called a green, the objective is to roll your bowl as close as possible to a small white target ball known as the jack. The challenge lies in the curved design of the bowls, which forces players to carefully control their angle, speed, and technique. The game can be played in singles, pairs, triples, or teams, with just three essentials needed—a bowl, a jack, and a mat. Watch the full video for the story!