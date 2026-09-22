UFC Star Paulo Costa asks UFC to prepare his final fight and wrap up contract

Some UFC fighters commented on his post, offering to fight him. Azamat Murzakanov commented, "Once I take care of business in Abu Dhabi. Let’s run it back". Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev said, "You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight."

However, while Paulo has given an ultimatum, it is very probable that UFC will not keep his request. His fans also warned him of the same. "Now that you have made it extremely Clear they will find option D) to fuck with you. Hope you succeed andbget a massive bag of cash", one comment read. "This contract sucks, when you Sign this you became a slave", another person wrote.

Only time will tell what awaits the Brazilian.