UFC Star Paulo Costa asks UFC to prepare his final fight and wrap up contract

Brazilian mixed martial artist Paulo Costa wants to end his ongoing contract with UFC soon. The UFC star is a top-ranked contender in the light heavyweight division and previously competed for the middleweight title. He took to social media to give three options that UFC CBO has now as he prepares for one last fight that is left according to his contract.
UFC star Paulo Costa cemented his glory after defeating Azamat Murzakanov who had been undefeated. However, he now wants the chapter at UFC to come to an end.
In a series of posts made on X, the 35-year-old said, "Ok, I’m making this public and clear: I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract . It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roaster."
"I think Hunter [Campbell] has 3 options now: A) Give me that last 3-round fight (I’ll take any opponent). B) Give me a 5-round fight at LHW against anyone in 6 weeks. I’ll take it, BUT raise my purse accordingly. That’s the minimum that’s fair, right? C) Release me from my contract now. Simple and clean. I hope everyone understands. 9-18-26 Las Vegas, Nevada Sincerely, Paulo Costa", he wrote.
Some UFC fighters commented on his post, offering to fight him. Azamat Murzakanov commented, "Once I take care of business in Abu Dhabi. Let’s run it back". Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev said, "You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight."
However, while Paulo has given an ultimatum, it is very probable that UFC will not keep his request. His fans also warned him of the same. "Now that you have made it extremely Clear they will find option D) to fuck with you. Hope you succeed andbget a massive bag of cash", one comment read. "This contract sucks, when you Sign this you became a slave", another person wrote.
Only time will tell what awaits the Brazilian.