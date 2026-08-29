Rabindra Dhant beats Murdoch in Shanghai, moves one step closer to the UFC cup

As Nepal remains in the midst of the global attention following the tragic glacial flood, a piece of positive news from the sporting world offers some much-needed relief. Nepalese bantamweight MMA star Rabindra Dhant, popularly known as ‘Bajhang ko Baagh,’ on Friday defeated New Zealand’s Kasib ‘Murder’ Murdoch by split decision at Road to UFC Season 5 in Shanghai, China.

A win for a grieving nation: Rabindra Dhant advances to Road to UFC final

For about three months, Nepalis had been waiting for a sweet revenge. After defeating Japan’s Yunosuke Minami, Kasib took to social media with an indirect but unmistakable jab. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding Nepal’s national flag, captioned with a line along the lines of, “The King of Nepal is coming to Shanghai.”

The message appeared to be aimed at Rabindra as a calculated piece of banter that borrowed Nepal’s own flag to make a larger statement. Now the tables have turned and oh so beautifully. Rabindra didn’t respond to the banter at that moment but made it legendary inside the cage.