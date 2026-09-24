Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti says India yet to develop football culture

The 67-year-old seasoned football manager acknowledged the many areas India still has to improve upon, especially in the grassroots. In a recent interview to a renowned media outlet in India, Carlo said, "We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles. India will be exciting. It’s true that India does not have a good experience, but it’s important for us to know how they play. I’ve never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata".

Reflecting on the condition of football in the country, he said, "I think it’s a problem of culture. India does not have a culture of football, but they are good in other sports. You have to work on this to build a new generation of players," he added.

Speaking ahead of India's friendly with Brazil, set to be played in Kolkata on October 3, Ancelotti said that he is excited to visit Kolkata. The Indian team are set to play three international friendlies against top quality teams, starting September 25. India will play Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay, with the last two matches set to be playing in the Bengal capital.