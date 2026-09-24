Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti says India yet to develop football culture

India is preparing for a historic FIFA international window with Panama, Uruguay and football giant Brazil set to travel to the country to play against the Blue Tigers. However, ahead of the highly-anticipated friendly between India and Brazil, Seleção head coach Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that India is yet to develop a footballing culture.
India and Brazil will play against each other in a historic FIFA friendly, on October 3, 2026 at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata). Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti did not hold back while talking about his expectations from the match.
The 67-year-old seasoned football manager acknowledged the many areas India still has to improve upon, especially in the grassroots. In a recent interview to a renowned media outlet in India, Carlo said, "We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles. India will be exciting. It’s true that India does not have a good experience, but it’s important for us to know how they play. I’ve never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata".
Reflecting on the condition of football in the country, he said, "I think it’s a problem of culture. India does not have a culture of football, but they are good in other sports. You have to work on this to build a new generation of players," he added.
Speaking ahead of India's friendly with Brazil, set to be played in Kolkata on October 3, Ancelotti said that he is excited to visit Kolkata. The Indian team are set to play three international friendlies against top quality teams, starting September 25. India will play Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay, with the last two matches set to be playing in the Bengal capital.
"I think it’s a problem of culture. India does not have a culture of football, but they are good in other sports. You have to work on this to build a new generation of players", he said.
Indian football is going through a particularly difficult phase and the series of friendlies is expected to generate revenue, boost confidence and promote a positive footballing culture in the country.
Currently in the 138th position according to the latest official FIFA ranking, India will face Panama on September 25, 2026 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. They will also face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6, 2026 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. However, the fixture against five-time champions Brazil has generated the most buzz.
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