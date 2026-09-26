2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: George edges Max for a win in Baku

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli staged a massive charge from 16th on the grid to finish 5th for Mercedes. In the closing laps, he held off Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton to cross the line in 5th place, securing 10 crucial points. The performance allowed Antonelli to maintain his lead in the Drivers' Championship standings.

Isack Hadjar made his return to the Red Bull seat in Baku after missing time due to injury. Starting 4th on the grid, he drove a clean race to secure 3rd place, rounding out a double podium for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen and scoring his best finish in F1 to date. Starting from 2nd on the grid, Charles Leclerc finished 4th. He managed to cleanly avoid the major Turn 1 crash after Safety Car 1 that eliminated Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Franco Colapinto, allowing him to stay inside the top 5.