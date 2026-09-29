Japanese volleyball star Rui Takahashi comes out as gay

What changed things, he explained, was putting his feelings into words. He said writing them down helped him organise his thoughts, and he gradually came to believe that being himself was fine.

Takahashi credited his younger brother, Ran Takahashi, one of the most popular players on Japan's national team, with helping him get there. The brothers played on the same team until last season, and Rui said their conversations led him to accept himself for the first time.

Takahashi said he hopes his announcement can help people in similar situations. He wrote that he would be glad if his words became a small trigger for those who can't accept themselves to face who they are. He closed by thanking fans for their support and saying he plans to keep growing through volleyball.