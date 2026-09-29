Japanese volleyball star Rui Takahashi comes out as gay

Japanese volleyball player Rui Takahashi came out as gay on Tuesday, saying he wanted to help others struggling with their sexuality in a country where openly LGBTQ+ athletes are extremely rare. The 26-year-old outside hitter, who plays for Suntory Sunbirds Osaka in the top-flight SV. League, posted a statement on social media accompanied by a black-and-white photo of himself.
In the message, Takahashi described a lifelong struggle. He said, “I've been afraid to face my own side since I was a child, and I've been troubled and denied myself. That means I'm gay and a member of the sexual minority.”
What changed things, he explained, was putting his feelings into words. He said writing them down helped him organise his thoughts, and he gradually came to believe that being himself was fine.
Takahashi credited his younger brother, Ran Takahashi, one of the most popular players on Japan's national team, with helping him get there. The brothers played on the same team until last season, and Rui said their conversations led him to accept himself for the first time.
Takahashi said he hopes his announcement can help people in similar situations. He wrote that he would be glad if his words became a small trigger for those who can't accept themselves to face who they are. He closed by thanking fans for their support and saying he plans to keep growing through volleyball.
Openly LGBTQ+ athletes remain uncommon in Japan. Attitude reports that Takahashi appears to be the only currently active male Japanese professional volleyball player to have publicly come out. Women's soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada was the first Japanese athlete to come out as gay, in 2019.
Early reaction has been largely warm. Many called his statement courageous and wished him well in volleyball and in life. Another popular comment said, “ Thank you for sharing your story, Rui. We’ll continue to support you.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.