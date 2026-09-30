Kerala Blasters FC reportedly sold to a UAE-based group

Kerala Blasters FC have officially announced that its existing owners, Magnum Sports Private Limited, have signed an agreement regarding the complete sale of the football club. The process of handing over ownership will take place in stages up until 2026-27, but the functioning of the club will not be affected.
The club has not yet officially named the new owners. Nevertheless, it has been reported that the deal has been made with a group from the UAE said to be headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi. It is also said to be associated with Al Fursan Sports Investment.
Kerala Blasters said in their official statement, "The transaction and transfer of ownership will be completed in phases through the 2026/27 season. All club operations and commitments to its partners and supporters will continue without disruption through this period, with the incoming ownership group taking over all day-to-day operations."
In the rumoured sale, it appears that the buyer will take full control of Magnum Sports, as opposed to taking a minority stake. The new owners will take control slowly but surely, and their name will be revealed in due course. Apart from that, the takeover bid for Kerala Blasters FC is also said to be part of a larger football investment strategy, which might concentrate on football academies and grassroots development.
According to reports, Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi is a UAE businessman and a member of the ruling family of Sharjah. The business interests of Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi include property, oil & gas, finance and manufacturing.
According to reports, the consortium headed by Al Qassimi had been ready to take possession of Kerala Blasters FC. Also, the previous owners have spoken about why they decided to sell. They stated that the decision was not an easy one and it came 'after considerable thought and with a deep understanding of what Kerala Blasters means to the people who have made it what it is.'