Kerala Blasters FC reportedly sold to a UAE-based group

Kerala Blasters FC have officially announced that its existing owners, Magnum Sports Private Limited, have signed an agreement regarding the complete sale of the football club. The process of handing over ownership will take place in stages up until 2026-27, but the functioning of the club will not be affected.

Kerala Blasters FC set for new ownership as Magnum Sports takes an exit

The club has not yet officially named the new owners. Nevertheless, it has been reported that the deal has been made with a group from the UAE said to be headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi. It is also said to be associated with Al Fursan Sports Investment.