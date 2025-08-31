CD Projekt: 75% of Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 sales were physical

In its latest financial report, CD Projekt shared that their action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 did very well because it was released on the first day of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch and was also sold as a physical game cartridge, not just digitally.

Vast majority of Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 sales were physical, says CDPR CEO Michał Novakovski

The report revealed that in the launch month of the Switch 2, about 75.4% of players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 chose the physical version, which included the full game on the cartridge. The remaining 24.6% purchased it digitally, with the game also ranking among the top downloads on the eShop during its opening month.

"We believe that thanks to its high quality and Switch 2 exclusive enhancements, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is well positioned to benefit from the [Switch 2's] growing user base," said Michał Novakovski, joint CEO.

"As of June, the vast majority of sales — which is around 70% — came from physical copies sold and that reflects the strength of our offering."

"Our developers truly made the most of the console’s features, offering new exclusive ways to play Cyberpunk 2077," Michał added.

The report didn’t disclose exact sales numbers, but other regional updates show that Cyberpunk 2077 ranked among the best-selling games on the Switch 2 during its launch month.

"We showcased them in a series of hands on presentations attracting praise from the player community and gaming media. And although we clearly see that sales of the on the new console are currently dominated by Nintendo’s first party titles, we were very pleased with Cyberpunk being among the best selling third party games."