Netflix unveils new teasers for ‘Blue Eye Samurai,’ ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2,’ ‘Beastars,’ and more

Netflix made a major splash at Anime Expo 2025 with an exciting showcase of teasers, trailers, and exclusive sneak peeks for its growing lineup of anime titles. From fan favourites like Beastars and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to buzzy new entries like Sakamoto Days, the streaming giant gave fans a lot to look forward to at its Peacock Theater presentation on Saturday.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 gets a surprise reveal

The event opened with a bang as Netflix unveiled the trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, a standalone follow-up to the hit anime series. Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, who attended the event, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fans, reflecting on the unexpected success of the original season.

“When we first started making Cyberpunk, we never imagined what it was going to be,” said Sztybor. “I thought just five people would see the first season, and I would die forgotten. Thank you for the love that you gave to the show and all the creators.”

Blue Eye Samurai season 2

Next up, co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, along with executive producer Jane Wu, previewed Season 2 of the Emmy-winning Blue Eye Samurai via pre-recorded messages. The new season promises to pick up right where it left off, with Mizu still on a relentless mission for revenge.

Noizumi revealed that Mizu believes two of her targets are located in a “magical place called London,” and the season will open with her “breaking in somewhere to kill someone.” Fan-favorite characters such as Swordmaker, Ringo, Taigen, and Akemi will return, with Noizumi teasing that “some people you thought died may still be alive.”

Beastars Final Season (Part 2) arrives in 2026

Netflix also revealed fresh artwork for the second part of Beastars’ final season, along with an official release year: 2026. Though details remain under wraps, fans can expect the epic conclusion to continue exploring the complex world of anthropomorphic politics and power.