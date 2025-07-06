Anime Expo 2025 reveals a grimmer, grittier return to night city with all-new cast for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

The new series won’t revisit the original characters, but will instead dive headfirst into another gritty corner of Night City, with a cast of entirely new faces. Sztybor explained his reasoning: “Night City has too many stories to just stop. I want this world to live on, with new people, new pain, and new chaos.”

Kai Ikarashi, who directed the widely acclaimed Episode 6 of the original Edgerunners, is taking the reins as series director this time around. He’s joined by Masahiko Otsuka handling the screenplay adaptation, and Kanno Ichigo—known for Promare and the first Edgerunners—returns to lead character design. A teaser poster by Kanno was unveiled at the event, hinting at a more grounded, visceral visual tone for this next chapter. While Netflix has yet to announce a release date, production is already underway. Sztybor teased what fans can expect: “It’ll be darker, bloodier, and a lot more raw.”