Anime Expo 2025 reveals a grimmer, grittier return to night city with all-new cast for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

The neon-drenched chaos of Night City is far from over. At Anime Expo 2025, Netflix confirmed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2—a brand-new anime series set in the unforgiving world of Cyberpunk 2077. While not a continuation of David Martinez’s tragic arc, the sequel promises a fresh story exploring violence, vengeance, and what’s left of humanity in a city designed to crush it.
This second outing, once again a 10-episode standalone series, is being produced by Studio Trigger, the powerhouse behind the original hit. Long-time Cyberpunk writer and CD Projekt RED’s own Bartosz Sztybor returns as showrunner, this time aiming to twist the knife even deeper. “I wasn’t satisfied with the sadness from the first season,” he joked at the ‘Behind the Scenes With Us Creators’ panel. “So, I want you to be even more sad now.”
The new series won’t revisit the original characters, but will instead dive headfirst into another gritty corner of Night City, with a cast of entirely new faces. Sztybor explained his reasoning: “Night City has too many stories to just stop. I want this world to live on, with new people, new pain, and new chaos.”
Kai Ikarashi, who directed the widely acclaimed Episode 6 of the original Edgerunners, is taking the reins as series director this time around. He’s joined by Masahiko Otsuka handling the screenplay adaptation, and Kanno Ichigo—known for Promare and the first Edgerunners—returns to lead character design. A teaser poster by Kanno was unveiled at the event, hinting at a more grounded, visceral visual tone for this next chapter. While Netflix has yet to announce a release date, production is already underway. Sztybor teased what fans can expect: “It’ll be darker, bloodier, and a lot more raw.”
