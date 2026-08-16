Star Wars meets Fortnite in new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run experience

“Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite marks the first time this attraction has reached beyond its physical walls into a connected game world — a story that starts in a queue in Orlando or Anaheim can now continue on a screen almost anywhere,” said Sean Shoptaw, EVP of Disney Games and Digital Entertainment, in a statement.

“Smugglers Gambit, built in-house by an incredibly talented team, is an immersive, high-quality game, and together these experiences reflect our ambition to connect stories and worlds across formats into one converged entertainment ecosystem.”

Inspired by the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Smugglers Gambit lets players step into the role of an infamous Outer Rim smuggler. Players can explore Mersa Veta Station and travel across Ord Ryla while taking on quests and co-op missions with other players.

Along the way, they will battle pirates, Imperial remnants and dangerous wildlife, while choosing a class, levelling up their character and unlocking new gear. Completing quests also gives players the chance to earn The Gambit 2D Loading Screen as a reward.

Ray Gresko, SVP, Head of Product & Development from Disney Games and Digital Entertainment said in a statement, “What excites me about UEFN is that it lets us design for story, not only gameplay. With Smugglers Gambit, our team got to build a new setting and cast of characters, with fun threads connecting back to the attraction. Getting to extend Hondo’s story into a new chapter, alongside the Lucasfilm creative team to get the details right, was an exciting challenge. I’m proud of how our team brought it to life.”

The cockpit technology powering Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was developed on Unreal Engine 5 by Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, creating a more dynamic and immersive experience. Since Smugglers Gambit is also built using Unreal Engine, the same technology that powers UEFN, Fortnite players will be able to experience authentic assets from the physical attraction within the new Fortnite island.