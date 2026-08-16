Star Wars meets Fortnite in new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run experience

Disney and Epic Games have unveiled Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite, a first-of-its-kind crossover linking the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim with a new Star Wars experience in Fortnite called Smugglers Gambit.
The collaboration connects the physical theme-park ride with the game, allowing eligible guests who take on a special mission during Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to collect crates that can then unlock a reward in Smugglers Gambit within Fortnite.
“Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite marks the first time this attraction has reached beyond its physical walls into a connected game world — a story that starts in a queue in Orlando or Anaheim can now continue on a screen almost anywhere,” said Sean Shoptaw, EVP of Disney Games and Digital Entertainment, in a statement.
“Smugglers Gambit, built in-house by an incredibly talented team, is an immersive, high-quality game, and together these experiences reflect our ambition to connect stories and worlds across formats into one converged entertainment ecosystem.”
Inspired by the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Smugglers Gambit lets players step into the role of an infamous Outer Rim smuggler. Players can explore Mersa Veta Station and travel across Ord Ryla while taking on quests and co-op missions with other players.
Along the way, they will battle pirates, Imperial remnants and dangerous wildlife, while choosing a class, levelling up their character and unlocking new gear. Completing quests also gives players the chance to earn The Gambit 2D Loading Screen as a reward.
Ray Gresko, SVP, Head of Product & Development from Disney Games and Digital Entertainment said in a statement, “What excites me about UEFN is that it lets us design for story, not only gameplay. With Smugglers Gambit, our team got to build a new setting and cast of characters, with fun threads connecting back to the attraction. Getting to extend Hondo’s story into a new chapter, alongside the Lucasfilm creative team to get the details right, was an exciting challenge. I’m proud of how our team brought it to life.”
The cockpit technology powering Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was developed on Unreal Engine 5 by Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, creating a more dynamic and immersive experience. Since Smugglers Gambit is also built using Unreal Engine, the same technology that powers UEFN, Fortnite players will be able to experience authentic assets from the physical attraction within the new Fortnite island.
“We thrive on collaboration as Imagineers, and for the first time, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction extends into a connected digital adventure in Fortnite, deepening the way guests can interact and engage with both,” shared Asa Kalama, Executive-Creative & Interactive Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering, in a statement. “The experience starts at home, and guests aboard the attraction can claim a post-ride reward in Fortnite by collecting crates during their ride.”
“Building on Epic’s technology, Disney’s Imagineers are shaping the future of interactive entertainment, where an experience goes from the physical world into Fortnite. Whether you’re at a Disney Park or playing Fortnite with your friends, fans have new ways to keep their Star Wars adventures going. This is only the beginning of what’s possible when world-class storytellers bring their creativity into Fortnite,” said Adam Sussman, president of Epic Games.
The collaboration between the Star Wars franchise and Fortnite builds on the success of Disney and Epic Games’ Star Wars IP Toolkit, which helped drive a major surge in Star Wars-themed Fortnite experiences in May, attracting nearly 8 million players within its first 72 hours.
How to experience Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite
The experience launches on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios near Orlando, Florida. It is available at no extra charge to guests with valid theme park admission.
Guests can participate by accepting the special mission through the Disneyland app or My Disney Experience app while waiting in the attraction’s queue. Anyone signed into either app can accept the mission.
After completing the ride, eligible players can claim Fortnite rewards, including the Forsworn Trooper Outfit, by linking their MyDisney and Epic Games accounts. Guests who are unable to link their accounts can instead use an in-game redemption code to claim their rewards. Fortnite is free to download on PC, consoles and mobile devices.