Microsoft considering spinning off Xbox amid console business struggles?

Microsoft is exploring several strategic options for its Xbox gaming division, including the possibility of spinning it off or reorganizing it as a wholly owned subsidiary, according to a report by The Information citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Microsoft is reportedly planning Xbox reset with new structure and quicker game pipeline

The company is also evaluating alternatives such as forming a joint venture with external partners as part of a broader effort to revamp the business. Such changes could potentially make the gaming unit easier to divest in the future, the report added.

Xbox has faced challenges in recent years, with Microsoft's investments in subscription services and cloud gaming failing to fully counter slowing console sales and a limited pipeline of major game releases.