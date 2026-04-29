New York opens its first full casino with live table games

The company says it will bring more tables and slot machines online later in the year. It has also promised to build a new hotel, restaurants, a 7,000-seat entertainment venue and more than 12 acres of new public green space on the 72-acre site.

“With our planned $5.5 billion expansion, this is only the beginning of something much bigger for Resorts World and for New York,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, a division of the Malaysia-based Genting Group that operates the casino in Queens.

Resorts World New York City has been operating for more than a decade next to the Aqueduct Racetrack near the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.