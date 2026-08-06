Shaniwar Wada mystery: The cry of Prince Narayan Rao still haunts Pune’s historic fort

The Shaniwar Wada at Pune, with all its glory and Maratha heritage, is associated with one of the most popular ghost tales of Indian royalty. As per reports, the cries of help from the young Peshwa Prince Narayan Rao can even be heard today within the dilapidated fort, particularly when there is a full moon in the sky.

Shaniwar Wada and the tragic story of Prince Narayan Rao’s final moments

Constructed in the year 1732, the Shaniwar Wada was constructed to serve as the centre for the Peshwas by Baji Rao I, who happened to be one of the greatest rulers of the Maratha Empire. The huge fortress, covering 625 acres of land, soon became the centre of Maratha rule. Baji Rao I spent all his life here before dying.