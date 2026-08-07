Ladakh to soon introduce India's first high-altitude wildlife safari

Tourist visits will be modelled after safaris in major national parks like Kaziranga and Ranthambore where the Forest Department will operate guided tours using specially designed open-back vehicles driven by trained local drivers and naturalists. Potential routes span Hemis National Park, Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary and biodiversity-rich regions like Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass.

Ladakh holds India's largest snow leopard population — housing 477 of the country's estimated 718 individuals. The safari will not only focus on this elusive cat but also aims to provide regulated sightings during peak winter viewing seasons.