5 temples in India where Ravana is worshipped

While the temple is primarily dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ravana occupies a special place in local legends. It is send that the Shiva Bhakt had performed severe penance, so much so that he was willing to cut off each of his ten heads as sacrifice. Hence, along with Lord Shiva, Ravana is also given a primordial place in this temple. This place, situated in Kangra, is easily accessible from popular tourist spots like Dharamshala, Pathankot and Palanpur. Hence if you are visiting any of these places, you can try and squeeze a visit to the temples in your itinerary. The temple lies 56 kms from the Kangra Airport and can also beaccessed by the broad gauge train services from Pathankot junction. Moreover, it is well connected with bus services from major locations like Delhi, Shimla, Manali, Chandigarh, and most major hill stations.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.