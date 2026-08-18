This dreamy Goa lake bubbles when you clap!

The Budbudyachi Talli is a fascinating body of water located in the Netravali village of South Goa. Known colloquially as the Goan bubble lake, it is around 400 years old. It is located near the Gopinath temple, and its most intriguing property is that it forms bubbles when clapped or a noise is made.

Why does the Goan bubble lake bubble when you clap?

The cause of the bubbling is yet to be known with certainty. One of the possible causes of the bubbling could be the presence of gases under the tank. Gases like carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide can emanate from under the bed of the lake.