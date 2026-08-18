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This dreamy Goa lake bubbles when you clap!

The Goan bubble lake in Netravali is a centuries-old sacred tank where bubbles rise from the water and appear to intensify when visitors clap
The Goan bubble lake in Netravali has fascinated locals for centuries with bubbles that rise from its depths
Goan bubble lake: Why does this 400-year-old pond bubble when you clap?
Updated on
3 min read

The Budbudyachi Talli is a fascinating body of water located in the Netravali village of South Goa. Known colloquially as the Goan bubble lake, it is around 400 years old. It is located near the Gopinath temple, and its most intriguing property is that it forms bubbles when clapped or a noise is made.

Why does the Goan bubble lake bubble when you clap?

The cause of the bubbling is yet to be known with certainty. One of the possible causes of the bubbling could be the presence of gases under the tank. Gases like carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide can emanate from under the bed of the lake.

Another possible cause of the bubbling could be the vibrations caused by the clap. Limestone and methane have also been proposed as potential reasons for this phenomenon. However, methane is deemed to be an unlikely reason because the fish reside in the water.

This effect can be seen without clapping too. Bubbles keep popping up from various locations on the bottom, floating to the surface to form concentric waves. The bubbles vary in size and make a gentle gurgling noise when they pop up. A loud clap makes this activity more visible.

What does Budbudyachi Talli look like?

Bubbles rise continuously from different spots beneath the clear water
The Konkani name Budbudyachi Talli literally means Lake of Bubbles

The Goan bubble lake is a square-shaped laterite-walled pond with granite steps for access to the pond water. There is a big cubicle stone platform at the centre of the pond. The water is crystal clear, green-blue in colour. The pond is set in the tranquil setting of Netravali.

Budbudyachi Talli Tank is located next to Gopinath Temple, which worships Lord Krishna. This monument is connected with the Shilahara and Kadamba dynasties. According to local tradition, restoration of the tank and temple was done by King Jayakeshi I of the Kadamba dynasty.

Is the Goan bubble lake considered sacred?

Scientists have suggested gases such as carbon dioxide or sulphur dioxide may be behind the bubbling
Loud sounds and clapping appear to make the bubbling faster and more noticeable

Yes. According to local legend, there is divine significance attached to the bubbling. Some say that the god under the water answers to clapping, chanting, or calling. Others state that the bubbles are actually the breathing of the god. Thus, the tank is both a natural wonder and a sacred one.

How can you travel to the Goan bubble lake?

The temple’s architecture carries Shilahara-Kadamba influences and resembles pillars at Tambdi Surla
The tank is a sacred site attached to the historic Gopinath Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna

The site is located at a distance of 80 km from Panaji through Margao and Rivona. Margao railway station is approximately 50 km distant, while Canacona is approximately 40 km distant. It is usually accessed between 8 am and 6:30 pm. The period from October to March is pleasant, while the monsoon makes the place green.

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The Goan bubble lake in Netravali has fascinated locals for centuries with bubbles that rise from its depths
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Budbudyachi Talli
bubbling lake in Goa

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