This dreamy Goa lake bubbles when you clap!

The Budbudyachi Talli is a fascinating body of water located in the Netravali village of South Goa. Known colloquially as the Goan bubble lake, it is around 400 years old. It is located near the Gopinath temple, and its most intriguing property is that it forms bubbles when clapped or a noise is made.
The cause of the bubbling is yet to be known with certainty. One of the possible causes of the bubbling could be the presence of gases under the tank. Gases like carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide can emanate from under the bed of the lake.
Another possible cause of the bubbling could be the vibrations caused by the clap. Limestone and methane have also been proposed as potential reasons for this phenomenon. However, methane is deemed to be an unlikely reason because the fish reside in the water.
This effect can be seen without clapping too. Bubbles keep popping up from various locations on the bottom, floating to the surface to form concentric waves. The bubbles vary in size and make a gentle gurgling noise when they pop up. A loud clap makes this activity more visible.
The Goan bubble lake is a square-shaped laterite-walled pond with granite steps for access to the pond water. There is a big cubicle stone platform at the centre of the pond. The water is crystal clear, green-blue in colour. The pond is set in the tranquil setting of Netravali.
Budbudyachi Talli Tank is located next to Gopinath Temple, which worships Lord Krishna. This monument is connected with the Shilahara and Kadamba dynasties. According to local tradition, restoration of the tank and temple was done by King Jayakeshi I of the Kadamba dynasty.
Yes. According to local legend, there is divine significance attached to the bubbling. Some say that the god under the water answers to clapping, chanting, or calling. Others state that the bubbles are actually the breathing of the god. Thus, the tank is both a natural wonder and a sacred one.
The site is located at a distance of 80 km from Panaji through Margao and Rivona. Margao railway station is approximately 50 km distant, while Canacona is approximately 40 km distant. It is usually accessed between 8 am and 6:30 pm. The period from October to March is pleasant, while the monsoon makes the place green.