Mystery Solved: Why This Flowing Waterfall in Antarctica Runs Blood Red

Another reason for its liquid state is the extremely high amount of dissolved salts in the water. Salt decreases the freezing temperature to a level much lower than that of regular water. With the addition of heat, the solution manages to stay liquid under one of the world’s coldest glaciers.

It has also been discovered that there were ancient microorganisms existing in the brine water. These organisms could have been surviving beneath the glacier for many years without any light or air. There are also some other elements like Silicon, Calcium, Aluminium, and Sodium.

Moreover, the results can prove useful to researchers looking for life on other planets. This is because similar brine conditions may exist under the icy crust of both Mars and the moon of Jupiter, called Europa. That makes Antarctica's blood fall more than a geological curiosity.