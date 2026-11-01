You can now book Burj Khalifa, Universal Studios Singapore tickets using UPI

Indian tourists can now use the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system to book tickets for various popular tourist destinations across the world, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Universal Studios Singapore. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), which is the international branch of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has rolled out this service in collaboration with payment firms from the UAE and Singapore. This development enables Indian tourists to book tickets online using their UPI app rather than international payment systems.

NIPL expands UPI ticket booking facility to UAE and Singapore

In the UAE, NIPL has teamed up with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to make UPI payments possible while booking tickets online for At The Top, Burj Khalifa. This is the first-ever tourism site in the UAE which has introduced the facility of making UPI payments for e-commerce ticket purchases. Indians can make use of their favourite UPI apps for making ticket purchases.