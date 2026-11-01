You can now book Burj Khalifa, Universal Studios Singapore tickets using UPI

Indian tourists can now use the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system to book tickets for various popular tourist destinations across the world, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Universal Studios Singapore. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), which is the international branch of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has rolled out this service in collaboration with payment firms from the UAE and Singapore. This development enables Indian tourists to book tickets online using their UPI app rather than international payment systems.
In the UAE, NIPL has teamed up with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to make UPI payments possible while booking tickets online for At The Top, Burj Khalifa. This is the first-ever tourism site in the UAE which has introduced the facility of making UPI payments for e-commerce ticket purchases. Indians can make use of their favourite UPI apps for making ticket purchases.
NIPL in Singapore is partnering with a payment institution named FOMO Pay for UPI transactions in Resorts World Sentosa. The resort consists of bookings for three main attractions: Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark. This provides an additional payment mode for Indians visiting these attractions.
UPI is accepted by 10 nations, as per information from the Ministry of Finance. The list includes Singapore, UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Greece. Uzbekistan will be the 11th nation accepting UPI. It was agreed between the business organisations in both nations during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Uzbekistan on August 30, 2026.
As per the Ministry of Finance, this program is aimed at boosting the digital economy connection between India and the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. According to the ministry, this platform gives Indian travellers easy access to convenient and secure financial products that they are accustomed to.
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