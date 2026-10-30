Dubai will soon make people walk on Gold

The world has seen many different kinds of walkways, from cobbled roads to pothole-filled roads, to the exquisite red / green / blue carpets for celebrity / fashion and film events. Tourists have also walked along glass pathways where one can see everything underneath, from the deepest crevices to the endangered flora. But walking on a gold pathway is most innovative and new.

The walkway is expected to open by the end of 2026 in the Gold District of Dubai. Once opened to the public, they would be able to walk along it and that would create wonderful photo opportunities which promote both tourism and gold, two of the things Dubai is most famous for. In future, the walkway might also become the hub for Gold Exhibitions where people would be able to come over and experience the vast gold artisan collections that the country has to offer.

Why the Gold Walkway?

Apart from its two main reasons, it also comes at a time which shows the success of Gold in Dubai. The Land of Black Gold is equally famous for the real one and as per statistics the there has been almost 20% growth in gold trading offices since the beginning of this year. This walkway would also ensure that gold offices relocate to the Gold District and are consolidated in the region. While more details are awaited about this project, those planning to visit Dubai might be most excited to be able to walk on Gold, a site that tourists must absolutely not miss.