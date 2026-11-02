Have you explored this part of Odisha’s coastal wilderness?

The turtle season generally runs from November to May, when the animals congregate along Odisha’s coast for mating and nesting. Mass nesting typically takes place between February and april, although the timing and number of turtles arriving vary each year. A visit to Gahirmatha requires advance planning rather than an impromptu beach outing. The nesting islands and core areas are protected, with access subject to conservation regulations and seasonal restrictions.

Instead of assuming that visitors can walk onto the nesting beach, enquire with the Odisha Forest Department about current permissions, authorised viewing points and the availability of guided boat excursions. A boat trip through the sanctuary’s coastal waters may offer opportunities to spot turtles swimming offshore, though sightings depend on conditions and cannot be promised.