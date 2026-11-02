Point Calimere, where Tamil Nadu’s wild coast comes alive with birds

Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary receives migratory waterbirds between October and January, with November and December considered prime birdwatching months. Flamingos, painted storks, pelicans, spoonbills and ducks are among the visitors, although sightings depend on weather and water levels. The sanctuary also protects one of southern India’s important populations of blackbuck, those elegant antelopes whose corkscrew horns and improbable leaps seem almost theatrical against the flat coastal landscape.

Beyond the wetlands, explore Kodikkarai’s coastal landscape and the Point Calimere Lighthouse. First lit in 1890, the British-commissioned lighthouse stands within the sanctuary. The area also has an older lighthouse associated with the Chola period. The historic structure was damaged during the 2004 tsunami, so check local access conditions before making it part of your itinerary.