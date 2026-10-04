Where to see migratory birds in India this winter, 6 places to visit from October onwards

October marks the beginning of the winter birding season in several parts of India, as birds escaping colder breeding grounds across Central Asia, Siberia and Europe begin making their way south. The timing varies by destination, with some sites seeing the first arrivals in October and others reaching their busiest period in December and January. If you are planning a birding trip this season, these are the places to keep on your radar.
One of India's best-known birding destinations, Keoladeo is an important wintering ground for Palaearctic migratory waterfowl. Ducks, geese, coots, pelicans and waders arrive along the Central Asian Flyway, with winter also bringing raptors such as Greater Spotted Eagles and Imperial Eagles. The birding season begins around October and continues into the cooler months.
The shallow waters and marshes of Nalsarovar attract large numbers of migratory birds after the monsoon. Flamingos, pelicans, ducks, geese, cranes, spoonbills and waders are among the winter visitors. Migratory arrivals can begin in October, while November and December are good months to look for large wintering flocks.
Chilika is one of India's major wintering grounds for migratory waterfowl, with birds arriving from Central Asia, Russia and other parts of Asia. The lagoon attracts Eurasian Wigeons, Northern Pintails, Gadwalls, Common Teals, godwits, sandpipers, plovers and flamingos. Migration begins in late September, with bird numbers reaching a peak around December and January.
Located near Gurugram, Sultanpur becomes a winter refuge for birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway. Northern Pintails, Eurasian Wigeons, Common Teals, Bar-headed Geese and Greater Flamingos are among the seasonal visitors. November to February is the park's peak migratory season.
At the meeting point of the Kadalundi River and the Arabian Sea, winter brings more than 60 species of migratory birds to the wetland. November onwards is the time to look for terns, gulls, sandpipers, sand plovers, whimbrels, turnstones and red and greenshanks.
The islands of Ranganathittu on the Kaveri become a winter gathering point for migratory birds, with arrivals usually beginning around mid-December. Northern Shovellers, wagtails and warblers are among the migrants recorded here, alongside resident Painted Storks, spoonbills, pelicans, herons and cormorants.
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