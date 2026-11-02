Single and ready to mingle? This might get you a free trip to Finland

What could be the best thing about being single? Freedom, spontaneity, eating a whole pizza by yourself, or a completely free holiday in the happiest country in the world? Finland has a lot to offer to all the singles looking for their match. The country will be sending 16 single individuals from around the world to visit Finland in February 2027 for free, provided they are ready for a blind date.

Finland wants 16 international singles for its Finnish Dinner Date campaign

Known as the 'Finnish Dinner Date,' the one-of-a-kind campaign has been started by Visit Finland, the country's tourism board. The event will take place between 9th and 19th February 2027. The event will give international tourists the chance to experience Finnish food culture along with meeting Finnish singles.