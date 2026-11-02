Single and ready to mingle? This might get you a free trip to Finland

What could be the best thing about being single? Freedom, spontaneity, eating a whole pizza by yourself, or a completely free holiday in the happiest country in the world? Finland has a lot to offer to all the singles looking for their match. The country will be sending 16 single individuals from around the world to visit Finland in February 2027 for free, provided they are ready for a blind date.
Known as the 'Finnish Dinner Date,' the one-of-a-kind campaign has been started by Visit Finland, the country's tourism board. The event will take place between 9th and 19th February 2027. The event will give international tourists the chance to experience Finnish food culture along with meeting Finnish singles.
The selected participants will be able to go on a trip that will be paid for entirely by the tourism authority. This will include airfare, accommodation, meals and entertainment. In addition, the participants will be able to taste the regional cuisines prepared from wild fish, berries and foraged mushrooms.
Who then qualifies? Individuals who are above 18 years old and are from any part of the world except those living in Finland are eligible to apply. For applicants to qualify for the contest, they will need to film a short video answering the question, "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?" This video must be uploaded to their Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube account, with the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate.
The application deadline is 11:59 AM EET (UTC +2), November 10, 2026. The 16 selected participants will be revealed on December 1 through the Instagram and TikTok channels of Visit Finland.
One of the most prominent highlights will be the unique group date dinners taking place in Helsinki and Tampere, which is located in the Lakeland region. International guests will have the opportunity to meet the locals from Finland, meet singles and experience one of the official tasting menus from the country.
This campaign is inspired by the concept of ‘sinkkukori’, which is a Finnish dating fad that means ‘single basket’. Some supermarkets have launched pink baskets that can be used by single individuals to silently indicate their interest in meeting someone or dating.
And who knows? This February, a dinner date in Finland might just serve up more than a delicious meal!
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