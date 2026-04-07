Is this the future of travel? Indian woman films Finland airport’s automation process; goes viral

Finland’s airport might just have become an introvert’s dream. In a recent video posted by an Indian woman shows how the airport runs on automated mode without any human interference. From check-in to security, everything is handled by machines, making the process feel seamless, efficient, and surprisingly stress-free.

Machines do more work than people: Indian woman says Finland's airport is a heaven for introverts

Indian content creator Eshita Mann, took to her socials and shared the now-viral video, pointing out how rapidly technology is reshaping everyday experiences. And Finland appears to be leading the way with its seamless, automation-driven systems at the airport.

She said, “At this airport, machines do more work than people. You have to tag your own bag. Once you’ve done that, everything else is self service. You simply scan the QR code or your boarding pass and then drop your bag. There is hardly any staff around to assist you.”

However it is not all machines, if someone is stuck interacting with the digital beings, she explains that there’s a counter for help. She added, “There is just one counter at the end for support, in case you face any issues such as excess weight or if you are unable to complete the process. Otherwise, the entire system here is fully automated.”