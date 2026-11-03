Catch the Geminids in Gujarat this November at Nadabet!

The experience caters to first time stargazers, families, photographers and groups of friends. Participants should prepare for late-night outdoor sessions and carry suitable winter clothing. While the Geminids remain visible throughout their active period, the peak falls on December 13 and 14. A waxing crescent Moon is expected to set during the evening, leaving darker skies for meteor watching later at night.

Beyond astronomy, one can also explore Nadabet’s border-tourism zone, developed under the Seema Darshan initiative by Gujarat Tourism and the Bor der Security Force. Visitors can learn about border op erations through exhibitions and displays, then watch the BSF’s retreat ceremony at sunset. The programme also includes a guided morning birding walk around a winter wetland, followed by anoth er stargazing session overlooking the water.