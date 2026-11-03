Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Rail Bridge is set to become a new attraction for travellers

The opening dates for these visitor facilities have not yet been announced. For travellers planning a future visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the bridge could become a worthwhile addition to an itinerary exploring the region’s landscapes and infrastructure landmarks. Its engineering significance also makes it an interesting stop for those keen to understand how rail way connectivity is being extended through difficult mountain terrain. Until the viewing platforms and museum open, visitors should check lo cal access arrangements rather than assume that dedicated tourist facilities are available.

Once operational, these additions are expected to give travellers more than a passing view of the bridge from a train window, offering a planned stop to appreciate the scale of the structure and the landscape it spans.