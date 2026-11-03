Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Rail Bridge is set to become a new attraction for travellers

The Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir is set to become a new attraction for travellers, with Indian Railways developing dedicated viewing platforms and an engineering museum near the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Once these facilities open to visitors, travellers will have an opportunity to appreciate the scale of the structure, the surrounding Himalayan landscape and the Chenab River valley from designated viewpoints, making it a destination worth adding to fu ture itineraries in the region.
The bridge spans 1,315 metres across a deep gorge in Reasi district and stands 359 metres above the riv erbed, making it the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Its steel struc ture is a major component of the 272 kilometre Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Railway Link, inaugurated in June 2025 to improve rail connectivity with the Kashmir Valley.
The planned viewing platforms will offer visi tors a closer look at the bridge’s steel arches, with panoramic views of the Chenab River and the sur rounding mountains. An engineering museum is also being developed to explain Chenab Rail Bridge's construction process, the technical challenges posed by the rugged himalayan terrain and the methods used to build the structure.
The opening dates for these visitor facilities have not yet been announced. For travellers planning a future visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the bridge could become a worthwhile addition to an itinerary exploring the region’s landscapes and infrastructure landmarks. Its engineering significance also makes it an interesting stop for those keen to understand how rail way connectivity is being extended through difficult mountain terrain. Until the viewing platforms and museum open, visitors should check lo cal access arrangements rather than assume that dedicated tourist facilities are available.
Once operational, these additions are expected to give travellers more than a passing view of the bridge from a train window, offering a planned stop to appreciate the scale of the structure and the landscape it spans.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.