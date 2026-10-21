Barot Valley: A guide to Himachal Pradesh’s riverside retreat

Set aside the second day for an excursion towards Rajgundha, known for its open meadows, mountain scenery and walking routes. The journey offers a change from Barot’s riverside setting, with forested stretches giving way to more open landscapes. Nearby villages such as Bada Gran and Lohardi offer a glimpse of rural life in the region. Look out for traditional wooden houses, slate roofs and local building styles shaped by the mountain climate.

If time permits, explore the surroundings of Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its forested terrain and Himalayan biodiversity. Check local access conditions before planning a walk, as not all routes may be open or suitable for independent visitors. Birdwatchers should carry binoculars and maintain a respectful distance from wildlife. Round off the trip with siddu, a steamed wheat preparation traditionally served with ghee or trout cooked with simple local spices where available.