What travellers miss on Vietnam's Ha Giang Loop

Life among the limestone mountains

The former Ha Giang province, now part of Tuyen Quang province following Vietnam's 2025 administrative merger, lies along the country's northern border with China. Its terrain ranges from forested hills to the sharp limestone formations of the Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark recognised for its geological significance. The difficult terrain has shaped how people farm, build their homes and travel between settlements.

The region is home to numerous ethnic communities, including Hmong, Lo Lo, Dao, Tay and Nung people. Their traditions should not be treated as one shared culture. Housing, clothing, festivals and livelihoods vary between communities and villages, reflecting different histories and local conditions.

A useful place to begin is Thon Tha, a village near the former Ha Giang city where visitors can stay in traditional stilt houses and share meals with local hosts. A homestay can offer a closer look at the rhythms of rural life, from preparing vegetables to gathering around the dinner table. It also gives travellers a reason to stay overnight instead of treating the region as a sequence of roadside stops.

A village adapting to visitors

Further north, beneath the Lung Cu Flag Tower, lies Lo Lo Chai, a village associated with the Lo Lo community. Its traditional rammed-earth houses, dark tiled roofs and stone walls make it one of the region's most recognisable settlements. In recent years, tourism has become an increasingly important source of income for residents, with families opening homestays and small businesses.

The change has brought new opportunities, though it also raises questions about how villages accommodate visitors while maintaining their own routines. A homestay is a useful starting point, but guests should remember that it is someone's home, not a permanent cultural display. Ask before photographing residents, particularly children, and follow local guidance around private spaces and religious practices.

For a more informed visit, ask hosts about the village's history and how tourism has changed daily life. These conversations can reveal more than a photograph of a traditional doorway ever could.

The long work behind a piece of cloth

In Lung Tam, in the Quan Ba area, the Hmong linen cooperative offers a particularly rewarding detour. The craft begins with hemp plants and passes through a long series of processes before the finished fabric is ready to use. Fibres are extracted and softened, spun into thread, woven on wooden looms and worked until the cloth develops its characteristic finish. Natural dyes, including indigo, give some pieces their deep blue colour.

The cooperative was established in 2001 to preserve traditional linen-making while providing income for local women. Visitors can learn about the production process and buy textiles directly from the makers. A scarf or bag bought here carries a different story from a mass-produced souvenir: it represents time, skill and a chain of work that is easy to miss when looking only at the finished product.

Take the time to watch the process rather than treating the workshop as a quick shopping stop. If you want to photograph the artisans at work, ask first. Buying directly from a cooperative can help support the craft, but the people doing the work should remain the focus of the visit.

Market day is its own journey

In the highlands, periodic markets are important meeting places as well as centres of trade. The markets around Dong Van and Meo Vac bring people from surrounding settlements to buy and sell produce, household goods, fabric and livestock. The atmosphere changes through the morning as vendors set out their wares and customers gather around food stalls.