Ancient cities you can visit without a guidebook full of famous monuments

The mountains around Yemen produced cities that look as though they have been fitted into the rock rather than built beside it. Thula is one example. The historic settlement sits against a sandstone cliff, enclosed by defensive walls, with tall stone houses rising several floors above narrow lanes. Some of the oldest evidence at the site comes from inscriptions associated with the Himyarite period. The location also gave the settlement access to mountain agriculture and water while making it easier to defend.

Nearby, Shibam Kawkaban occupies a similarly dramatic setting. The historic settlement is divided between the town at the foot of Mount Kawkaban and the older city above it. There are rock-cut tombs dating back to the Sabaean and Himyarite periods, along with old buildings, cisterns and agricultural terraces. The route between the settlements follows the steep mountain terrain, and the landscape makes clear how much effort went into making a high-altitude settlement work.

Sana'a, also in Yemen, has an entirely different kind of density. The old city has been inhabited for more than 2,500 years, and its traditional houses can rise several storeys, with decorated façades, coloured plaster and distinctive windows. From the outside, they can look almost theatrical. Inside, however, these were family homes, with kitchens, storage areas, rooms for receiving guests and spaces arranged around the needs of daily life. The height allowed families to live within a compact city while leaving precious ground space for other uses.

Ancient Merv, in Turkmenistan, takes the idea of an old city in another direction. There is no single historic centre to wander through because Merv was repeatedly rebuilt. The settlements developed around the Murgab river oasis, and different cities occupied the area at different times. At its height, Merv was one of the major urban centres of Central Asia. Today, its remains are spread across a vast archaeological landscape of walls, settlements, mausoleums and traces of streets and buildings.

Standing there, the absence of modern life becomes part of what you notice. The city depended on water from the oasis and on its position along major routes. Those advantages could make a settlement wealthy and important for centuries, but they could not guarantee that it would remain so forever. Merv is a useful place to think about how much of a city's survival depends on things that are beyond the control of the people living in it.

That is what makes these places worth seeing beyond the standard monuments. The details tend to stay with you. A water channel running beneath a desert city. A house designed around a courtyard. A narrow lane made for pedestrians. A bead found in the soil. A mountain settlement reached by a steep path. A trading town whose buildings still carry traces of goods and ideas that arrived from another shore.

You begin to notice that an old city is made up of thousands of practical decisions. Where to build, what to make, what to trade, how to keep cool, where to find water, how to protect a home, how to move through the streets. Those decisions are still sitting there, sometimes thousands of years later, waiting to be noticed.