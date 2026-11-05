6 sacred Kali temples in India and the spiritual stories behind them

Goddess Kali occupies an important place in Shaktism, a tradition in Hinduism that regards the Divine Mother, or Shakti, as the supreme cosmic power. Often depicted with a fierce appearance, Kali represents the destruction of evil, the triumph of divine energy over ignorance and the cycle of creation and dissolution.

Her different manifestations are worshipped across India, each associated with distinct legends, spiritual traditions and forms of devotion. Some are revered as Shakti Peethas, while others are known for their association with Tantric practices, saints and ancient Hindu mythology.

Here are six significant temples dedicated to Kali and her manifestations, along with the stories and beliefs that make them important centres of Shakti worship.