What to eat in Solo and Yogyakarta, Indonesia's culinary neighbours

The dish is especially associated with evening food stalls, where diners sit close together and eat as the city winds down. In Solo, a meal need not involve a grand restaurant to feel rooted in local tradition.

Another speciality is timlo, a clear soup containing chicken, egg and other additions, sometimes including a local sausage filled with minced meat. It is a useful contrast to the richer coconut-based dishes found elsewhere in the region. The broth is light, but the bowl is substantial enough to make it a popular meal in its own right.

Then there is cabuk rambak, a snack that can be easy to overlook. Rice cakes are served with a sauce made using toasted sesame seeds and grated coconut, often accompanied by crisp rice crackers. It is the sort of dish that makes a market visit worthwhile: modest in appearance, tied to local tastes and not always easy to find outside the city.

The sweet character of Yogyakarta

Cross into Yogyakarta and the flavours shift. The city's most recognisable dish is gudeg, made with young jackfruit cooked slowly in coconut milk, palm sugar and spices. The mixture darkens as it cooks, becoming tender and deeply flavoured. Depending on the preparation, it can be relatively moist or reduced to a drier, sweeter stew.

A plate of gudeg usually comes with more than jackfruit. Chicken, eggs, tofu or tempeh cooked in sweet seasonings may accompany it, along with sambal goreng krecek, a spicy preparation of cow skin. The chilli brings a necessary counterpoint to the sweetness, making the meal more complex than its reputation might suggest.

The cooking takes hours, and the dish is closely associated with Yogyakarta's food identity. Around Wijilan, near the royal palace, dedicated gudeg eateries serve variations that reflect individual recipes and cooking methods. It is worth trying more than one version if time allows. The differences may be subtle, but they are part of the pleasure.

For a less familiar variation, look for gudeg manggar, prepared with coconut flowers rather than young jackfruit. It is a reminder that even a dish strongly identified with one ingredient can have regional and seasonal variations.

Snacks that carry a history

Yogyakarta's food culture also reflects centuries of exchange. Consider bakpia, small round pastries traditionally filled with mung bean paste. The snack has roots in Chinese culinary traditions and evolved in the city into a much-loved local speciality. Today, bakeries sell versions with different fillings, but the pastry remains closely associated with Yogyakarta and is a popular edible souvenir.