The countryside is calling: why travellers prefer rural destinations

For a long time, travel meant cities. The famous museum, the busy square, the restaurant you had read about. The countryside was where you passed through on the way, or where you went if you had relatives there. That is slowly changing.

A growing number of travellers are now choosing the village as the destination itself.

Why the village is having its moment

The numbers are starting to show it. A study published in January 2026 by the Digital Tourism Think Tank with Airbnb found that rural areas' share of tourism revenue across eight European markets rose from 21 per cent in 2019 to 26 per cent in 2024. The same research noted that rural trips tend to be booked further ahead and that the busiest rural months often fall in winter, when cities are quieter. In China, the platform Meituan reported last year that orders in county-level areas rose by 23 per cent, with travellers under 30 making up more than half of summer visitors.

Some of the reasons are practical. Popular cities have become crowded and expensive, especially in peak season. Better roads and rail links have made small places easier to reach. Remote work has made longer stays possible. But there is also something less measurable at work: a wish to see how people actually live, rather than how a city presents itself to visitors.