This landmark in Kerala, inspired by Ramayana's Jatayu, is the world's largest bird sculpture

The Ramayana is filled with stories of courage, loyalty and sacrifice, and one of its memorable characters is Jatayu, the mythical bird who attempted to rescue Sita from Ravana. A tribute to this legendary figure dwells in Kerala, where a gigantic bird sculpture has become a prominent tourist attraction. Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, the Jatayu Earth's Centre is home to what is recognised as the world's largest bird sculpture.

The landmark recreates Jatayu in his final moments after his battle with Ravana. According to the Ramayana, the vulture king tried to stop Ravana from abducting Sita but was severely wounded when the demon king cut off his wings. Jatayu later informed Lord Rama about Sita's abduction before succumbing to his injuries.

Jatayu Earth's Centre: The story behind the world's largest bird sculpture

The sculpture was conceptualised by renowned sculptor and filmmaker Rajiv Anchal. The project took approximately 10 years to complete and was unveiled in 2018. Measuring 200 feet in length, 150 feet in width and 70 feet in height, the monumental structure sits atop a rocky hill in Chadayamangalam, approximately 50 km from Thiruvananthapuram.