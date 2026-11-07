Varanasi to get India's first urban ropeway for transport

Varanasi is all set to introduce a new medium of public transport for the locals and tourists alike. India’s first urban ropeway for transport is already having its final trials in the city and is expected to roll out for the public soon. Known as Kashi Urban Ropeway, it is significantly different from other ropeways made for tourism purpose. The Transport Department along with the Government is building the ropeway as a daily means of transport, just like Kolkata’s underground metro or Venice’s Gondola.
It is important to keep in mind that the project is still in its developmental phase and is not yet open to the public. However as per the proposed plan, the ropeway works on a 3.85 kms corridor connecting the Varanasi Cantt. Railway to Godowlia which is close to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This journey which usually takes 45 minutes by land can be trimmed to 15-16 minutes through this ropeway. While trial runs are on and an initial public opening date was zeroed to end November, however no final opening date has been declared yet and it is speculated that the opening might shift to sometime in December this year.
Coming to the logistics of it all, there are about 150 gondolas which have a capacity of 10 passengers per monocable detachable gondola. It is expected that the service would run for 16 hours a day carrying an estimated number of 96000 passengers. The ropeway is expected to move thorugh four important areas – the Varanasi Cantt. , its starting point; Kashi Vidyapeeth near the Bharat Mata Mandir; Rathyatra, a commercial intersection and retiring at Godowlia near the old-city and the ghat.
A cinematic design
While the main intention of the ropeway is to help daily passengers reach their location on time and within budget, one cannot completely ignore the inherent scenic beauty of the city. Thus, the ropeway has been designed accordingly. Large glass windows have been installed in the gondolas through which one can get an aerial view of the city. These cabins do not have air conditioning. Thus, there are ventilation openings on the top and bottom of the cabins. There will be radio communication within the gondolas which will guide the passengers. This ambitious project is also aimed at reducing land congestion and providing an alternate means of quick transportation.
How to avail the service?
Once opened to the public, passengers can avail physical tickets at the stations, avail QR ticketing services, automated vending mechines and National common Mobility Cards. The ticket prices start from Rs 10 and the entire stretch is covered at Rs 50. If you hold Smart Card then you can avail a discount on the prices.
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