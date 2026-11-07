Varanasi to get India's first urban ropeway for transport

Varanasi is all set to introduce a new medium of public transport for the locals and tourists alike. India’s first urban ropeway for transport is already having its final trials in the city and is expected to roll out for the public soon. Known as Kashi Urban Ropeway, it is significantly different from other ropeways made for tourism purpose. The Transport Department along with the Government is building the ropeway as a daily means of transport, just like Kolkata’s underground metro or Venice’s Gondola.

All you need to know about Varanasi’s urban ropeway project

It is important to keep in mind that the project is still in its developmental phase and is not yet open to the public. However as per the proposed plan, the ropeway works on a 3.85 kms corridor connecting the Varanasi Cantt. Railway to Godowlia which is close to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This journey which usually takes 45 minutes by land can be trimmed to 15-16 minutes through this ropeway. While trial runs are on and an initial public opening date was zeroed to end November, however no final opening date has been declared yet and it is speculated that the opening might shift to sometime in December this year.