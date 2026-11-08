Following the Silk Road through China

The Silk Road makes for a wonderful map, but an even better journey begins when you stop imagining it as a single line across Asia. For centuries, merchants moved along a shifting network of routes connecting China with Central Asia and lands further west. Silk travelled outwards. Buddhism travelled into China. Ideas, languages and ways of making things went in both directions. Much of this happened through small exchanges between people who might never have travelled the full distance themselves.

The road through time

To follow the Chinese stretch today is to cross a country whose landscapes change dramatically as you head west. Start in Xi’an, the former imperial capital once known as Chang’an, and allow the journey to unfold towards the desert.

Xi’an is a fitting place to begin. During the Han and Tang dynasties, Chang’an was a major political and commercial centre, connected to routes leading towards the Hexi Corridor and the oasis settlements beyond. The city’s history can feel monumental, particularly around its ancient walls, but the more interesting question is what left its gates. Goods moved with travellers, and travellers carried their beliefs and skills. The Silk Road was never simply about selling silk.