Try these 5 spots near Kolkata in less than Rs 1500 to fight off your post–festival blues

Once the festivals are over, there is dullness in the air. This indescribable feeling of having to reluctantly go back to the mechanical schedule, takes away all enthusiasm from one’s life. In times of these, when the mood is gloomy and the pockets are almost empty, you sometimes feel the need for fresh air. That is where local sightseeing on the outskirts of Kolkata comes to the rescue. If you are short of time, then plan a day trip and if you have at least a day in hand, then go for the overnight stay option. But neither is expensive and you can comfortably complete a trip and sightseeing within Rs 1500 per person, meal and stay et al.
If you have already seen Srijit Mukherji’s Durga Puja release Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra and are curious to know more about the life and times of the great Bengali novelist, then pay a visit to Deulti. Situated beside the Rupnarayan river, this beautiful village escape is barely 2 hours from Kolkata.
How to reach: Take Howrah – Kharagpur local and get down at Deulti station from where a 3 kms journey via toto will take you to your destination.
What to see: First and foremost the Sarat Chandra Kutir or Sarat Smriti Mandir to explore the life of the novelist closely. Then take a walk along the banks of the river Rupnarayan. You can also visit the Radha- Madangopal Temple built in 1651.
Budget breakdown: Train journey would cost your Rs 80 while in-land toto (including three sites and waiting time) would cost you Rs 400 -450. It is customary to leave a token in the House for its upkeep, the price of which does not exceed more than Rs 20. Lunch per person would comfortably fit in Rs 300. Thus the per person financial breakdown amounts to Rs 850.
This riverside retreat beside the Icchamati river is a beautiful spot to unwind stress. Ideally it is suited for an overnight stay but if you are short of time then you can plan a day trip too. While you can catch the local train, we would also suggest you to try a road trip for its serpentine paths among greenery and lakes all around.
How to reach: Take the Howrah – Hasnabad local and get down at the Taki Road station. This journey takes anything between 1 hour 50 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes depending on the speed of the train and delays. Take a toto from the station to the riverside. You can also hire a toto for the full day that will drive you across different sites and wait for you.
What to see: Taki is particularly known for its beautiful sights along the riverbank. So, the first destination would be to head over to the ghats. Check out the view and activities. Interestingly, Taki is situated on the border of Bengal and Bangladesh, thus the opposite ghat is Bangladesh. Sunsets are beautiful and if you choose to stay overnight then come down to the bank for it. The Rajbari ghat is known to have remnants of the Zamindar style architecture and monuments. Moreover the Golpata forest is a small stretch of mangrove known for its greenery.
Budget breakdown: A return train journey would cost you Rs 100 while in-land toto fares can go upto Rs 450 – Rs 500. Local expenses and Golpata forest ride costs upto Rs 150 while a boat ride on the Ichamoti can go up to Rs 350. Lunch can comfortably fit in within Rs 300; making the total travel expense round off to Rs 1400 per person for a day out only.
One of the lesser-visited archaeological sites; Chandraketugrah is actually just 25 kms outside Newtown. It is easier to take a bus from NewTown or drive straight to the excavated site. For the unversed, Chandraketugarh is an ancient excavated site in Berchampa, North 24 Parganas offering a glimpse from the pages of Bengal’s early history.
How to reach: Take a Sealdah to Barasat train. Get down at Barasat and take a bus to Berchampa.
What to see: The Chandraketugarh Archaeological site sits in the middle of a massively congested road. It can be easily mistaken for a park if one does not see prior pictures of the place. There is space to park a car right beside and you can walk inside the excavated site at leisure. Take the road right opposite to the excavation site and you will reach Khana Mihirer Dhipi, an archaeological mound. Almost five kilometers ahead of the sites is the Chandraketugarh Museum which has in its collections items found from the excavation. If you have time you can also club in Dhanyakuria which is just 8 kms further.
Budget Breakdown: Train from Sealdah to Barasat and a Toto from thereon would together cost Rs 150. The sites are open to all while the museum may have an entry fee upto Rs 100. Set aside Rs 300 for lunch. If you plan to take an onward transport for Dhanyakuria, then the additional expense for toto/ bus may come to upto Rs 500 extra. The total per person cost comes to Rs 550 (Chandraketugarh) / Rs 1100 (Chandrakatugarh + Dhanyakuria)
This beautiful erstwhile French colony is an unmissable place if you want a day-out destination. This riverside town has almost all the tourist spots one after the other on the Strand Road, right beside the river. Situated only 35-40 kms away from Kolkata, it can be easily reached via the Hooghly river, train or car.
How to reach: Jump on the Howrah – Bandel local train and reach Chandannagore within an hour. Take a toto to reach the Strand road and start walking while exploring the places.
What to see: While walking along the Strand Road visit the Sacred Heart Church, which is known for its stained glass architecture; the Institut de Chandannagore or the Museum which houses documents memorabilia, and artefacts; Patal Bari which is seemingly always half-submerged in the waters; the old clock tower; Nandadulal Temple, Chandannagore Strand and more. If you choose to come around mid November this year, then brace yourself for the popular Jagadhhatri Pujo and stay back to experience the lights.
Budget Breakdown: The return train journey would cost you around Rs 50 while the in-land toto prices can be negotiated to Rs 200. Museum Entry costs Rs 5. It is suggested to check the museum opening days and times before planning. Lunch can amount to Rs 400, making the total come up to Rs 670 per person.
If you want to awaken your spiritual consciousness, then visit Mayapur at least once. Situated 3 hours away from Kolkata on the banks of the river in Krishnanagar, Mayapur is the headquarters of ISKCON and reiterates the spiritual faith of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
How to reach: You can take the train to Nabadwip Dham and opt for a ferry ride or take a direct train to Krishnanagar and take a 40-45 minutes toto ride to Mayapur. In each case, the price point would be approximately the same.
What to see: Enter the ISKCON campus and head straight to the Chandrodaya Mandir. It is suggested to enter by 11:30 am so that you have ample time to deposit your belongings and enter the prayer hall to catch the finale of the morning arati. Thereafter, head straight to the dining hall to savour the Mahaprasad. After lunch take a stroll through the campus and visit the Goushala where you can make some new friends. Also, check out the market to collect some souvenir and traditional outfits. Don’t forget to take home a pack of freshly made Khaja.
Budget Breakdown: You may choose the train and ferry option or the train and the toto option; the price point would be approximately between Rs 150 – Rs 400. It will cost you Rs 80 for a Mahaprasad thali lunch at Mayapur. You can always keep some extra money for curios and food. The standard total for a day-out in Mayapur comes to Rs 500 (shopping excluded).
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