Try these 5 spots near Kolkata in less than Rs 1500 to fight off your post–festival blues

This riverside retreat beside the Icchamati river is a beautiful spot to unwind stress. Ideally it is suited for an overnight stay but if you are short of time then you can plan a day trip too. While you can catch the local train, we would also suggest you to try a road trip for its serpentine paths among greenery and lakes all around.

How to reach: Take the Howrah – Hasnabad local and get down at the Taki Road station. This journey takes anything between 1 hour 50 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes depending on the speed of the train and delays. Take a toto from the station to the riverside. You can also hire a toto for the full day that will drive you across different sites and wait for you.

What to see: Taki is particularly known for its beautiful sights along the riverbank. So, the first destination would be to head over to the ghats. Check out the view and activities. Interestingly, Taki is situated on the border of Bengal and Bangladesh, thus the opposite ghat is Bangladesh. Sunsets are beautiful and if you choose to stay overnight then come down to the bank for it. The Rajbari ghat is known to have remnants of the Zamindar style architecture and monuments. Moreover the Golpata forest is a small stretch of mangrove known for its greenery.

Budget breakdown: A return train journey would cost you Rs 100 while in-land toto fares can go upto Rs 450 – Rs 500. Local expenses and Golpata forest ride costs upto Rs 150 while a boat ride on the Ichamoti can go up to Rs 350. Lunch can comfortably fit in within Rs 300; making the total travel expense round off to Rs 1400 per person for a day out only.