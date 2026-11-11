Inside the 300-year-old Kali race tradition in Bengal's Malda

Meanwhile, in Nadia's Shantipur, a distinct ritual unfolds with Bamakali. As the idol makes her way toward the river, she is made to dance on the shoulders of bearers, particularly when passing shrines dedicated to friendly deities. Viral video captures of these dynamic events have turned local heritage into a nationwide digital sensation, drawing curious visitors from Kolkata and beyond.

The village had a single pond for all idols, so the king turned immersion into a competition to manage the crowd, local historians note of Malatipur's origins. Powered entirely by community effort, thousands of spectators line the routes, proving that in Bengal, even the fierce goddess of destruction is seen off with a celebration of movement, music and unbridled joy.