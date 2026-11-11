Inside the 300-year-old Kali race tradition in Bengal's Malda

While most of India winds down after Diwali celebrations, West Bengal transforms the traditional farewell to Goddess Kali into an electrifying display of devotion. Across districts like Malda and Nadia, centuries-old customs see grand idols carried on shoulders not in a quiet procession, but amidst high-speed sprints and rhythmic dancing.
In Malatipur village within the Chanchal sub-division, the annual ‘Kali Dour‘—or Kali race—brings communities together in a centuries-old tradition. Legend credits the regional king Rai Bahadur Sarat Chandra with starting the practice around 300 to 350 years ago as a practical solution to manage massive crowds trying to access a single shared village pond for idol immersion. Today, multiple grand idols are hoisted onto the shoulders of devotees who sprint through designated streets and race in circles around the Durga Mandir ground.
Meanwhile, in Nadia's Shantipur, a distinct ritual unfolds with Bamakali. As the idol makes her way toward the river, she is made to dance on the shoulders of bearers, particularly when passing shrines dedicated to friendly deities. Viral video captures of these dynamic events have turned local heritage into a nationwide digital sensation, drawing curious visitors from Kolkata and beyond.
The village had a single pond for all idols, so the king turned immersion into a competition to manage the crowd, local historians note of Malatipur's origins. Powered entirely by community effort, thousands of spectators line the routes, proving that in Bengal, even the fierce goddess of destruction is seen off with a celebration of movement, music and unbridled joy.