Inside ANI Thailand, the ultra-luxury private resort redefining bespoke travel

Private resorts are increasingly gaining popularity among the rich and mighty, who zealously guard their privacy and do not mind paying a premium for it. One of the poshest global chains of private resorts, ANI Thailand not only proffers a secure sanctuary to relax with family and friends, but also the ultimate rejuvenating getaway. We couldn’t refuse an offer to stay three nights and realign our frenzied nerves. Spread across two acres on the lush island of Koh Yao Noi, the property is about an hour away.

A completely bespoke luxury escape on the lush island of Koh Yao Noi

The welcome began with a caring staff led by Suthathip Sakorn (Oil), general manager, handing out beautiful white paper parasols to shield us from the soft sun. Royal garlands, handcrafted with exotic flowers, revived us with their fragrance as we sipped glasses of iced blue pea tea — an understated class act that made us feel at home instantly.