Inside ANI Thailand, the ultra-luxury private resort redefining bespoke travel

Private resorts are increasingly gaining popularity among the rich and mighty, who zealously guard their privacy and do not mind paying a premium for it. One of the poshest global chains of private resorts, ANI Thailand not only proffers a secure sanctuary to relax with family and friends, but also the ultimate rejuvenating getaway. We couldn’t refuse an offer to stay three nights and realign our frenzied nerves. Spread across two acres on the lush island of Koh Yao Noi, the property is about an hour away.
The welcome began with a caring staff led by Suthathip Sakorn (Oil), general manager, handing out beautiful white paper parasols to shield us from the soft sun. Royal garlands, handcrafted with exotic flowers, revived us with their fragrance as we sipped glasses of iced blue pea tea — an understated class act that made us feel at home instantly.
If Thailand is where you press your reset button, you might wonder what makes this particular experience unique. What made our trip extraordinary was how personally everything was curated for us with care and precision. Fresh flower arrangements, dreamy beach setups, live performances, painting sessions, sound meditation, full packing and unpacking services, and customised menus make ANI an experience to cherish. It felt like a luxurious home away from home with nothing missing.
We enjoyed a leisurely Western lunch at the dining sala as a cool sea breeze swept across our faces. A relaxing spa session shortly after lunch was just what we needed to unwind from our travel. The masseuse possessed exceptionally skilled hands, working away tension with expertise gathered through years of practice. With mind and body in complete sync, we headed to the boutique for a traditional Thai costume fitting. It was an indulgent experience s electing rich silks and traditional jewellery. Dressed like Thai royalty, we headed to the glass room for a graceful traditional dance performance put together by local artists.
Following the show, we enjoyed a Thai Night Market-style dinner. It was a journey through the famous Thai street-food culture, brought to life with live cooking stalls set up by the chefs. Spoiled for choice, we started with a zesty bowl of Tom yum soup and spicy raw papaya salad (Som tum), followed by comforting translucent dim sum and dumplings.
For the first time, we tasted Roti mataba, a delicious Thai-Muslim street food-style paratha stuffed with savoury spiced meat, eggs, and herbs. Served alongside rich meat and vegetarian curries, it was a true culinary revelation.
The next morning, we woke up early to warm, sunny weather. After a leisurely walk along the shore, we geared up for a refreshing Muay thai session with expert trainers. The “art of eight limbs” manifested through precise movements and energetic, controlled strikes. The training re-energised us, reminding us to stay active despite our busy routines.
After a filling breakfast at the all-day café, we set off for a fabulous day trip to the surrounding islands, where an exclusive beach picnic was arranged. On our way across the clear blue waters, we paused near the limestone coves called Monkey Islands to observe the resident wildlife from our boat. A few monkeys even swam toward us to snatch the prized bananas we offered, including a particularly greedy one that stunned us with its ravenous appetite.
At our secluded picnic on Batang Island, we lazed around for a couple of hours reading, chatting, and dipping our feet into the refreshing water. With towering limestone cliffs, pristine white sand, unlimited coconut water, chilled wine, and fresh fruits, the atmosphere strongly resonated with the secluded bays dotting the White sands in Queensland, Australia.
Back at the resort, lunch was served in the pool in ankle-deep water. A fabulous Greek spread of fresh Burrata salad, hummus, warm pita, and tender Mediterranean grills was curated by executive chef Kanawat Ladnuch, popularly called Chef Yao.
Later in the afternoon, local artisans guided us through the intricate art of batik painting. The vibrant workshop turned us into children again as we painted canvases with vivid water colours. Hosted by a local women’s cooperative comprising seasoned artisans who preserve this heritage craft through Thailand’s OTOP (One Tambon One Product) initiative, the workshop was refreshing.
That evening, the beach area transformed into a scene straight from a luxury Bollywood destination wedding, complete with muted fairy lights, vibrant yellow marigold arrangements, candlelight, and Indian music. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, we savoured a lavish Indian feast cooked by Chef Yao, featuring everything from crispy pakoras and paneer to rich gobi aloo and slow-cooked mutton curry.
away for a rustic breakfast amid the lush green paddy fields. Sitting cross-legged on woven mats at The Noodle Shop, we relished an authentic local breakfast while soaking in panoramic countryside views. We gained deeper insight into the island’s art and community by visiting the ANI Art Academy, a non-profit initiative, where aspiring Thai artists live as resident scholars under expert mentorship. We also took a short hike to a traditional rubber plantation to observe the age-old rubber-tapping techniques that continue to sustain many local families. A stroll through the local market, dotted with charming cafes, curio shops, and local convenience stores, offered a glimpse of everyday island life.
After an active morning, we slowed down with a restorative Tibetan singing bowl sound bath session. Reclining on soft pillows and rugs, the gentle vibrations and ambient tones washed over us, lulling us into a peaceful short slumber.
Fully restored, we enjoyed a delicious Italian lunch featuring wholegrain pizzas, fresh pastas, and decadent desserts. After a short nap, we embarked on a sunset cruise aboard a traditional wooden longtail boat, sipping chilled champagne and tasting curated canapés as the sun set.
Our last night on the island concluded with a fishnet beach barbecue accompanied by a traditional Hanuman cultural performance. Tropical blooms, glowing tiki torches, freshly grilled seafood, and dramatic storytelling made it an unforgettable farewell evening.
If you are stressed and yearn for a long-overdue holiday to unwind, ANI can be all yours. However, there’s a catch: you must book a minimum of six rooms (accommodating up to 12 guests) for five nights. A tariff of 18,000 USD per night is not as steep as it sounds, given the all-inclusive amenities, bespoke experiences, and end-to-end services from the moment you touch down in Thailand until you take off, not to mention the rare privilege of complete privacy.