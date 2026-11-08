Experiencing Ethiopia through its coffee ceremony

The first thing to arrive is not the coffee. It is the smell. Green beans meet a hot pan over charcoal, slowly turning darker as they are stirred and roasted. A little smoke rises, carrying the deep, nutty fragrance across the room. Incense burns nearby. Fresh grass and flowers may have been scattered across the floor, and small cups are arranged on a low table. There is still some waiting to do before anyone takes a sip.
The importance of coffee in everyday life is captured in the Amharic saying “Buna dabo naw”, which translates to “coffee is our bread”. So, one can imagine how closely tied it is to hospitality and everyday social life. A neighbour dropping by, relatives visiting, a family gathering or a special occasion can all be reasons to prepare it. The traditional coffee ceremony is less about getting a caffeine fix than making time for the people around you. Conversations wander, snacks are passed around and nobody appears to be in a hurry to finish.
Ethiopia is widely considered the birthplace of Coffea arabica, the species behind much of the world's coffee. Its southwestern highlands are home to the plant's indigenous range, with coffee growing in forest, semi-forest, garden and plantation systems. The country is also known for distinctive regional coffees, including those associated with Yirgacheffe, Sidama and Harrar. Yet coffee's place in Ethiopian life extends well beyond cultivation and export. It is roasted and brewed in homes, served in neighbourhood coffee houses and prepared with considerable care for guests.
The ceremony begins with the beans, usually raw and green. They are sorted and washed before being placed in a metal pan over a charcoal brazier. The person preparing the coffee keeps turning them until they reach a deep brown roast. At this point, the pan may be brought towards the guests, allowing everyone to take in the aroma. It is a lovely detail: before the coffee is tasted, its fragrance is shared.
The roasted beans are then ground using a mortar and pestle. The sound of the pounding becomes part of the room's activity, alongside conversation and the crackle of charcoal. The grounds are added to water in a jebena, a traditional clay pot with a rounded base, narrow neck and small spout. As the coffee heats, it is watched carefully. Once brewed, it is allowed to settle before being poured into little handleless cups, often from a height that requires a steady hand.
The first serving is called abol. The coffee is usually strong and full-bodied, and it is customary for the oldest or most honoured guests to be served first. Depending on the household and local preference, sugar or salt may be added. Some preparations also use aromatic herbs. Small accompaniments such as popcorn, roasted barley, peanuts or traditional bread are brought out alongside the cups. They give everyone something to nibble on while the conversation continues.
And the coffee is not finished yet. Water is added to the grounds remaining in the jebena and the pot is heated again for a second round, known as tona. A third serving, baraka, follows. The brew becomes lighter with each round, but the ritual is not diminished by it. The names are often understood as the first, second and blessing rounds, with the final cup carrying a sense of goodwill. The expectation is generally to stay for all three, although practices and the significance attached to each can vary between communities and households.
Coffee is not poured out in a hurry and left for guests to drink on their own. The preparation happens in front of them, and the time spent waiting is part of the experience. It leaves room for news from the neighbourhood, family matters, laughter and the occasional disagreement. In some settings, coffee gatherings have also served as spaces for discussion and reconciliation.
The role of the person preparing the coffee is central. Traditionally, this has often been a woman of the household, who handles the roasting, grinding, brewing and serving. The utensils themselves have a familiar place in the ritual: the charcoal burner, the pan, the mortar and pestle, the jebena and the small cups. They are brought out and arranged with care, and the process is passed between generations through observation and practice.
Coffee's history in Ethiopia is often told through the story of Kaldi, the shepherd whose goats supposedly became energetic after eating coffee berries. It is a charming tale, though historians have not established it as the documented origin of coffee drinking. What is clearer is the plant's deep roots in the country's southwestern highlands and the long journey through which coffee became a global drink. The ceremony offers a way of looking at that history from the other end of the journey: not through export figures or café menus, but through the cup served at home.
The next time coffee arrives, it may be a little lighter than the first. The conversation, however, need not have thinned out at all. By the third round, the room has had time to settle into itself. The cups are small, but the invitation behind them is not. In Ethiopia, accepting coffee can mean agreeing to stay, listen and share a little more of the day.
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