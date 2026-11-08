Experiencing Ethiopia through its coffee ceremony

The ceremony begins with the beans, usually raw and green. They are sorted and washed before being placed in a metal pan over a charcoal brazier. The person preparing the coffee keeps turning them until they reach a deep brown roast. At this point, the pan may be brought towards the guests, allowing everyone to take in the aroma. It is a lovely detail: before the coffee is tasted, its fragrance is shared.

The roasted beans are then ground using a mortar and pestle. The sound of the pounding becomes part of the room's activity, alongside conversation and the crackle of charcoal. The grounds are added to water in a jebena, a traditional clay pot with a rounded base, narrow neck and small spout. As the coffee heats, it is watched carefully. Once brewed, it is allowed to settle before being poured into little handleless cups, often from a height that requires a steady hand.

The first serving is called abol. The coffee is usually strong and full-bodied, and it is customary for the oldest or most honoured guests to be served first. Depending on the household and local preference, sugar or salt may be added. Some preparations also use aromatic herbs. Small accompaniments such as popcorn, roasted barley, peanuts or traditional bread are brought out alongside the cups. They give everyone something to nibble on while the conversation continues.

And the coffee is not finished yet. Water is added to the grounds remaining in the jebena and the pot is heated again for a second round, known as tona. A third serving, baraka, follows. The brew becomes lighter with each round, but the ritual is not diminished by it. The names are often understood as the first, second and blessing rounds, with the final cup carrying a sense of goodwill. The expectation is generally to stay for all three, although practices and the significance attached to each can vary between communities and households.